Waguespack will stick in the Toronto rotation and start Sunday's game against the Tigers.

The 25-year-old made his first big-league start Tuesday against Boston, giving up four runs on six hits and three walks across 4.2 innings while not factoring into the decision. Despite the underwhelming showing, Waguespack will receive another turn, though he may need a better outing this weekend to guarantee him additional starts moving forward. If Waguespack can't get the job done, the newly-acquired Wilmer Font could be next in line to step in as the Blue Jays' No. 5 starter.