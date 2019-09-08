Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Gives up six runs in loss
Waguespack (4-4) gave up six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two through 4.1 innings to take the loss against the Rays on Sunday.
Waguespack allowed three runs in the first two innings including a solo home run, but he gave up three hits while only recording an out in the fifth frame before being removed from the game. The six runs were a career-high for Waguespack, who posted a 3.10 ERA in his previous five starts but also has a 4.94 FIP. The 25-year-old has a 4.55 ERA with a 48:23 K:BB through 10 starts this season. Waguespack is scheduled to make his next start Saturday against the Yankees at Rogers Centre.
