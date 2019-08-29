Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Labors through three innings
Waguespack (4-2) allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out two across three innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Braves.
Waguespack struggled through a 35-pitch second inning, surrendering all five runs in the frame. It began with a solo home run by Matt Joyce and was followed by three more doubles. The rough outing ended what had been a solid run for Waguespack, as he had recorded three quality starts in his last five appearances, never allowing more than three runs in that span. Even considering Wednesday's performance, Waguespack has been fairly impressive by maintaining a 3.93 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with 42 strikeouts across 55 innings this season. He'll look to bounce-back in his next start, currently scheduled for Tuesday in a rematch at Atlanta.
