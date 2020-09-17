Waguespack was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left back strain Thursday.
Waguespack was recalled by the Blue Jays on Wednesday, but he was roughed up in relief against the Yankees. The right-hander allowed five runs on five hits and one walk while striking out zero over two innings. His injury could have played a role in his struggles, and he should now miss the remainder of the regular season while he recovers. It's unclear whether Waguespack will be in the Blue Jays' bullpen during a potential postseason run.
