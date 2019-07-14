Manager Charlie Montoyo said the Blue Jays will likely recall Waguespack from Triple-A Buffalo to start Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Coming out of the All-Star break, Toronto has elected to stock up on extra bullpen arms until a fifth starter is first required Tuesday. After working in long relief in his prior two appearances with the Blue Jays this season, Waguespack should step into the rotation this week for what will be his first career MLB start. The 25-year-old has served as a full-time starter at Triple-A this season, posting a 5.30 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 52:25 K:BB in 52.2 innings.