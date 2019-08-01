Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Notches second win
Waguespack (2-1) earned the win Wednesday at Kansas City after allowing one run on three hits over six innings. He had two strikeouts and one walk.
Waguespack delivered the best outing of his young career as he completed six innings for the first time in six starts. The 25-year-old has a 4.80 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB through 30 innings and lines up to pitch Monday at Tampa Bay.
