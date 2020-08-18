Waguespack was optioned off the Blue Jays' active roster Tuesday.
Waguespack, who owns a 4.00 ERA in nine innings of relief this season, will remain near the team as part of the taxi squad. Julian Merryweather was recalled in a corresponding move.
