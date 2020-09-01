Waguespack was optioned off the Blue Jays' roster Tuesday and added to the team's taxi squad.
Waguespack has bounced on and off the roster throughout the season. He's been mediocre when available, posting a 4.85 ERA and a 1.77 WHIP in 13 innings of work, all of which have come out of the bullpen.
