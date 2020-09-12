Waguespack was optioned by the Blue Jays on Saturday, Gregor Chisholm of the Toronto Star reports.
Waguespack is very much on the fringe of the Blue Jays roster, as he's spent four separate stints with the team in this very short season. With a 6.32 ERA and a 1.91 WHIP in 15.2 innings of relief, it's not hard to see why he hasn't nailed down a permanent place on the team. Bo Bichette (knee) was activated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Back in big leagues•
-
Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Optioned to taxi squad•
-
Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Returns to active roster•
-
Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Dropped from active roster•
-
Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Back with big club•
-
Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Optioned to alternate site•