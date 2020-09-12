Waguespack was optioned by the Blue Jays on Saturday, Gregor Chisholm of the Toronto Star reports.

Waguespack is very much on the fringe of the Blue Jays roster, as he's spent four separate stints with the team in this very short season. With a 6.32 ERA and a 1.91 WHIP in 15.2 innings of relief, it's not hard to see why he hasn't nailed down a permanent place on the team. Bo Bichette (knee) was activated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.