The Blue Jays outrighted Waguespack to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Though he no longer possesses a spot on the 40-man roster, Waguespack will continue to attend big-league camp with the Blue Jays after going unclaimed off waivers. Expect him to open the Triple-A season as a member of Buffalo's rotation.
