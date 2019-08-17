Waguespack (4-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five over 5.1 innings Friday against Seattle.

Waguespack was hit for two runs in the second inning of this one, but he managed to respond by firing 3.1 scoreless frames to end his outing, resulting in a victory. The 25-year-old right-hander has now notched a win in three of his last four starts, and his ERA has improved from 5.63 to 4.20 over that stretch (45 innings on the season.