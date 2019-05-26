The Blue Jays recalled Waguespack from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.

Waguespack has been a member of the Buffalo rotation all season, posting a 5.86 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 44:21 K:BB across 43 innings in his nine starts. In his first taste of the big leagues, the right-hander will likely work in long relief, providing Toronto with some extra depth out of the bullpen while Tim Mayza (forearm) and Ryan Tepera (elbow) are sidelined.

