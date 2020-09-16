Waguespack was recalled by the Blue Jays on Wednesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Waguespack will continue his shuffle between the active roster and alternate camp as part of a string of transactions in the bullpen Wednesday. The right-hander was sent down Saturday, but he'll return to the bullpen several days later. However, he should continue to work in a low-leverage role as he carries a 6.32 ERA and 1.91 WHIP over 15.2 relief innings this season.
