The Blue Jays recalled Waguespack from their taxi squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Rays.
Waguespack will be available out of the bullpen Sunday after the Blue Jays placed starting pitcher Matt Shoemaker (shoulder) to the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Over his eight appearances with the big club this season, Waguespack has posted a 3.97 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB across 11.1 innings.
