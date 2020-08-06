Waguespack was optioned to Toronto's alternate training site Thursday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
He will be on the taxi squad for the final four games of this road trip. Waguespack has made three appearances this season and has tossed four scoreless innings with a 4:3 K:BB. He will continue to serve as organizational bullpen depth over the rest of the summer.
