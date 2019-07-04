Waguespack was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.

Waguespack tossed five innings of three-run ball Wednesday against Boston en route to his first career win and was not going to be available to pitch again before the break anyway. The Blue Jays are seriously lacking in viable starting pitching, so while it's not entirely clear when Waguespack will be back, it seems likely that he will get some run in the rotation in the second half.

