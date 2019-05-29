Waguespack (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Waguespack apparently felt some tightness in his shoulder following his fourth inning of relief Tuesday. While the Blue Jays originally deemed his removal precautionary, it turns out the issue is serious enough to require a stay on the shelf. The right-hander will be eligible to return June 8, though it remains to be seen if he'll be ready by then. Elvis Luciano was reinstated from the bereavement list in a corresponding move.

