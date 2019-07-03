Waguespack (shoulder) is expected to be activated off the 10-day injured list to start Wednesday against the Red Sox, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Scheduled starter Sean Reid-Foley delivered 3.1 innings out of the bullpen for the Blue Jays on Tuesday, putting Waguespack in line for the first major-league start of his career. The 25-year-old landed on the injured list in late May shortly after his first big-league callup and made three rehab outings at Triple-A Buffalo over the past couple weeks. Waguespack threw 73 pitches in the most recent appearance and figures to face a slightly higher pitch limit in his return.