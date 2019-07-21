Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Strikes out seven in no-decision
Waguespack gave up three runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out seven through 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the Tigers on Sunday.
Waguespack was hittable, but he generated 14 swinging strikes while racking up plenty of strikeouts. The 25-year-old does not have an impressive 5.68 ERA, but he has a 3.94 xFIP and a 9.5 K/9 in four appearances this season. Waguespack will make his next start Saturday against the Rays at Rogers Centre.
