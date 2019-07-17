Waguespack allowed four earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two across 4.2 innings Tuesday against the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Waguespack drew his first big-league start Tuesday and held the Red Sox quiet through four innings. However, after getting two outs in the fifth frame he allowed five consecutive batters to reach base prior to being yanked from the contest. While the team's plans for him beyond Tuesday's outing remain unclear, Waguespack could be a part of the rotation due to Clayton Richard's (lat) recent injury. If Waguespack were to stay on regular rest, he would draw his next start Sunday at Detroit.