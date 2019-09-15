Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Takes fourth straight defeat
Waguespack (4-5) allowed three runs on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts across 3.2 innings while taking a loss against the Yankees on Saturday.
This was the 25-year-old's fourth loss in a row, and his ERA has risen after each defeat. Failing to get out of the fourth meant Waguespack allowed just as many baserunners as his last start in one fewer inning Saturday. He now owns a 4.70 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 52 strikeouts in 67 innings this season. Waguespack will look to break out of this slump in his next start Friday, but he will again face the Yankees, this time on the road.
