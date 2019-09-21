Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Takes no-decision
Waguespack allowed three runs on four hits with one walk and six strikeouts across five innings during a no-decision against the Yankees on Friday.
The 25-year-old is going through a real tough stretch at the moment. While he avoided a defeat Friday, Waguespack has lost his last four decisions, and he owns a 7.65 ERA during that stretch, which has really hurt his numbers because he only has 15 appearances. Overall, he's 4-5 with a 4.75 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 58 strikeouts in 72 innings this season. Waguespack is scheduled to make his last start of the year Wednesday at home against the Orioles.
