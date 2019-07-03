Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: To follow opener
Waguespack will not start Wednesday's game against the Red Sox but will likely pitch the bulk of the innings behind opener David Phelps, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Waguespack becomes marginally more interesting due to the change, as he'll skip the toughest part of Boston's lineup his first time through the order and can be eligible for a win even if he doesn't throw five innings. He's still not a very appealing option, however, as his ERA sits at 5.30 in 52.2 innings for Triple-A Buffalo.
