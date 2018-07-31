Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Traded to Toronto

Waguespack was traded from the Phillies to the Blue Jays on Tuesday in exchange for Aaron Loup, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

A 24-year-old righty, Waguespack had a 5.06 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 48:20 K:BB in 53.1 innings at Triple-A prior to the trade. He was splitting time between the rotation and the bullpen, having recently been stretched out, logging over five innings in each of his last four outings.

