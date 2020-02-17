Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Vying for spot in crowded rotation
Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Monday that Waguespack will compete for a spot in the club's Opening Day rotation, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Waguespack, who went undrafted in 2015, made an improbable rise into Toronto's rotation last season and held his own over 13 starts, churning out a 4.13 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across 65.1 innings. Even though he was one of the more dependable arms in a lackluster rotation, Waguespack may find himself on the outside looking in for a spot after Toronto brought in three established MLB starters in Hyun-Jin Ryu, Tanner Roark and Chase Anderson this winter, along with Japanese import Shui Yamaguchi. Mitchell notes that Waguespack could still have a spot on the Opening Day roster as a long man out of the bullpen if he's unable to secure a starting role.
