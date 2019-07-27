Waguespack (1-1) allowed three runs on six hits with three walks and two strikeouts across five innings while taking a loss against the Rays on Friday.

The 25-year-old gave up fewer hits in this contest, but the three walks still helped raise his WHIP, and his ERA barely dropped. It's a small sample, but Waguespack owns a 5.63 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, .306 batting average against and 22 strikeouts in 24 innings this season. He will pitch next at the Royals on Wednesday.