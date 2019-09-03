Waguespack (4-3) allowed four runs (two earned) on one hit with five walks and four strikeouts across four innings while taking a loss against the Braves on Monday.

While he gave up just one hit, it was a home run, and the walks just killed him. One of his five walks scored on the long ball, and two more Braves who reached with walks crossed the plate because of an error. Two starts ago, Waguespack threw seven shutout innings, but since then, he's yielded five earned runs (nine total) in seven innings. He owns a 3.97 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 46 strikeouts in 59 innings this season. Waguespack is scheduled to start next at the Rays on Sunday.