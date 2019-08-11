Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Yields three runs in relief
Waguespack allowed three runs on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts across 3.2 innings in relief during a no-decision against the Yankees on Saturday.
The Blue Jays deployed the opener strategy again, so Waguespack pitched the most innings of any Toronto pitcher Saturday, but he also gave up the most runs. Waguespack has still pitched much better lately, though, as he owns a 2.30 ERA in his last three outings. Overall, he's 3-1 with a 4.31 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 30 strikeouts in 39.2 innings this season. Expect Waguespack to start or pitch the bulk of the relief innings against the Mariners on Friday.
