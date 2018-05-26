Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Activated from DL ahead of start
Garcia (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and confirmed as the starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the Phillies.
As expected, Garcia is back on the mound for the Blue Jays after a minimum stay on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation. The veteran southpaw compiled a 6.28 ERA across eight starts (38.2 innings) prior to landing on the shelf, so he'll look to turn things around starting Saturday.
