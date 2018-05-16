Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Allows six runs in loss to Mets
Garcia (2-3) allowed six runs on six hits and three walks across 3.2 innings while taking the loss Tuesday against the Mets. He struck out three.
After a decent enough start to the game, Garcia absolutely imploded in the fourth inning, when he allowed five runs on four hits and a walk before he was pulled with an out remaining. The veteran delivered one of his better starts of the year in his previous outing, but he's now allowed at least five earned runs in three of his last four. Garcia owns an unsightly 6.28 ERA on the season and will look to shake off Sunday against a surprisingly game Athletics lineup this weekend.
