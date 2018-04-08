Garcia (1-0) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks across 5.1 innings while earning the win Sunday against the Rangers. He struck out five.

Staked to a four-run lead in the first inning, Garcia gave a run back before coasting into the sixth. His day came to an end after Joey Gallo stroked a two-run home run to cut into the lead, but the bullpen finished things out to give him the win. Garcia didn't quite match the quality start he delivered in his previous outing, but he'll take a solid 3.18 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP into next weekend's series against the Indians.