Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Chased early Tuesday
Garcia (2-6) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two over three-plus innings in Tuesday's loss to the Braves.
Garcia dug his team into an early deficit when Johan Camargo tagged the veteran for a grand slam in the second inning. Garcia then opened the fourth inning by serving up a solo homer to Charlie Culberson followed by back-to-back singles before being lifted from the contest with no outs in the frame. Reliever Danny Barnes was able to stop the bleeding in the fourth, but the five earned runs inflated Garcia's ERA to a disastrous 6.16 mark on the year. He'll take on the Angels on Sunday.
