Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Confirmed as Saturday's starter
Garcia (shoulder) will start Saturday against the Phillies, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Garcia's stay on the shelf will be a brief one, as the veteran southpaw has been cleared to rejoin the Blue Jays' rotation over the weekend after getting through a bullpen session with no issues Thursday. His return will push Joe Biagini into a relief role or back to Triple-A Buffalo. Garcia posted a lackluster 6.28 ERA across eight starts (38.2 innings) prior to landing on the shelf with shoulder inflammation, but he'll look to turn things around now that he's back to full health.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Set for side session this week•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Lands on DL with shoulder issue•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Allows six runs in loss to Mets•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Walks five in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Allows six runs in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Struggles with long ball Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Twelve most useful non-closing RPs
Gotten burned by starting pitchers and looking to make up ground in ERA and WHIP? Scott White...
-
Waivers: Add Marco and these Rangers
Heath Cummings looks at a great start from Marco Gonzales and more than one Texas Ranger who...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...