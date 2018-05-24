Garcia (shoulder) will start Saturday against the Phillies, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Garcia's stay on the shelf will be a brief one, as the veteran southpaw has been cleared to rejoin the Blue Jays' rotation over the weekend after getting through a bullpen session with no issues Thursday. His return will push Joe Biagini into a relief role or back to Triple-A Buffalo. Garcia posted a lackluster 6.28 ERA across eight starts (38.2 innings) prior to landing on the shelf with shoulder inflammation, but he'll look to turn things around now that he's back to full health.

More News
Our Latest Stories