Garcia was designated for assignment Saturday.

Garcia was the casualty necessary in order for the Blue Jays' to reinstate Aaron Sanchez (finger) from the 60-day disabled list. The veteran lefty hasn't been what the Blue Jays hoped for when they signed him this offseason. He posted a 6.16 ERA in 13 starts, causing him to be moved to the bullpen in mid-July. He hasn't been good enough there to be worth keeping around, recording a 4.85 ERA in 13 relief innings. Garcia has a track record of being an effective pitcher in the past, which could cause some team to take a chance on him, but he hasn't posted an ERA below 4.41 since 2015, so it's unlikely he'll be a valuable fantasy asset down the stretch.

