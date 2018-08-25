Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Designated for assignment
Garcia was designated for assignment Saturday.
Garcia was the casualty necessary in order for the Blue Jays' to reinstate Aaron Sanchez (finger) from the 60-day disabled list. The veteran lefty hasn't been what the Blue Jays hoped for when they signed him this offseason. He posted a 6.16 ERA in 13 starts, causing him to be moved to the bullpen in mid-July. He hasn't been good enough there to be worth keeping around, recording a 4.85 ERA in 13 relief innings. Garcia has a track record of being an effective pitcher in the past, which could cause some team to take a chance on him, but he hasn't posted an ERA below 4.41 since 2015, so it's unlikely he'll be a valuable fantasy asset down the stretch.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...