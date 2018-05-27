Garcia gave up one run on five hits and zero walks while striking out five in seven innings Saturday in Philadelphia. He did not factor into the decision.

Aaron Nola was also excellent, as this game was decided by the bullpens (the Phillies won 2-1). The most impressive aspect of Garcia's start was that he threw just 73 pitches (52 strikes), so if it hadn't been over two weeks since he last eclipsed the 80-pitch mark, he may have been allowed to go back out for the eighth. He missed a couple turns with shoulder inflammation, but obviously appears back to full health. His next start will likely come Friday in Detroit.