Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Efficient, stingy through seven frames
Garcia gave up one run on five hits and zero walks while striking out five in seven innings Saturday in Philadelphia. He did not factor into the decision.
Aaron Nola was also excellent, as this game was decided by the bullpens (the Phillies won 2-1). The most impressive aspect of Garcia's start was that he threw just 73 pitches (52 strikes), so if it hadn't been over two weeks since he last eclipsed the 80-pitch mark, he may have been allowed to go back out for the eighth. He missed a couple turns with shoulder inflammation, but obviously appears back to full health. His next start will likely come Friday in Detroit.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Activated from DL ahead of start•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Confirmed as Saturday's starter•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Set for side session this week•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Lands on DL with shoulder issue•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Allows six runs in loss to Mets•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Walks five in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....