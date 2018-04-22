Garcia (2-1) allowed four runs on six hits and three walks Sunday as the Blue Jays lost to the Yankees 5-1.

The Yankees were dialed in early, as Garcia gave up three runs over the game's first two frames. The southpaw surrendered a home run to Didi Gregorius and has now given up at least one homer in each of his four starts this season. Garcia will look to bring down his 4.57 ERA when he next heads to the hill Saturday against the Rangers.