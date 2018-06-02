Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Handed loss Friday
Garcia (2-4) lasted just 1.2 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out one as he took the loss Friday versus Detroit.
The Tigers got to Garcia early on, as they tagged him for four runs in the second inning before he was pulled from the game. The 31-year-old has been a liability on the mound through his first 10 starts of the season, as he's accrued a 6.08 ERA and is allowing opposing hitters to bat .291 against him. His next start figures to come Thursday against Baltimore.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Efficient, stingy through seven frames•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Activated from DL ahead of start•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Confirmed as Saturday's starter•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Set for side session this week•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Lands on DL with shoulder issue•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Allows six runs in loss to Mets•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...