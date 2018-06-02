Garcia (2-4) lasted just 1.2 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out one as he took the loss Friday versus Detroit.

The Tigers got to Garcia early on, as they tagged him for four runs in the second inning before he was pulled from the game. The 31-year-old has been a liability on the mound through his first 10 starts of the season, as he's accrued a 6.08 ERA and is allowing opposing hitters to bat .291 against him. His next start figures to come Thursday against Baltimore.