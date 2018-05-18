Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Lands on DL with shoulder issue
Garcia was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to left shoulder inflammation, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
This move was made retroactive to Wednesday, so Garcia will be eligible to return May 26 after missing just one scheduled start, though manager John Gibbons has yet to comment on the left-hander's status following his placement on the DL. Expect a timetable to come into focus within the next couple days. In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays recalled Deck McGuire from Triple-A Buffalo. With Garcia sidelined for his scheduled start Sunday versus Oakland, look for Sam Gaviglio to take the mound in his absence.
