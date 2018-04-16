Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Monday start postponed
Garcia's scheduled start Monday has been postponed.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Tuesday. It's unclear if Garcia will pitch one of these games or wait another few days, though he could still line up for a two-start week if he does take the hill in the twin bill.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Start pushed to Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Start pushed to Sunday due to poor weather•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Allows three runs in win over Rangers•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Takes no-decision in strong debut•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Secures No. 5 starting job•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Signs with Blue Jays•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...