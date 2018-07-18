Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Moved to bullpen
Garcia, who was activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday and pitched in relief that day in the Blue Jays' 5-2 loss to the Red Sox, is slated to work out of the bullpen after the All-Star break, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports. "He'll pitch out of the 'pen," manager John Gibbons said. "He's all for it. He hasn't thrown a lot since he went on the DL. But really with him, same as a starter, when he throws it over, he's tough."
Garcia struggled in his first appearance out of the bullpen, issuing three walks and retiring only two of the five hitters he faced. The Blue Jays currently only have four starters on the active roster (J.A. Happ, Marcus Stroman, Marco Estrada and Sam Gaviglio), but they intend to recall Ryan Borucki from Triple-A Buffalo when a fifth starter is needed July 24 against the Twins. Garcia was dropped from the rotation after reaching the sixth inning just three times in 13 starts, posting a 6.16 ERA in those outings.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Returns from disabled list•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Rehab start Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Resumes playing catch•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Out with tender shoulder•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Rotation spot in limbo•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Chased early Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start