Garcia, who was activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday and pitched in relief that day in the Blue Jays' 5-2 loss to the Red Sox, is slated to work out of the bullpen after the All-Star break, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports. "He'll pitch out of the 'pen," manager John Gibbons said. "He's all for it. He hasn't thrown a lot since he went on the DL. But really with him, same as a starter, when he throws it over, he's tough."

Garcia struggled in his first appearance out of the bullpen, issuing three walks and retiring only two of the five hitters he faced. The Blue Jays currently only have four starters on the active roster (J.A. Happ, Marcus Stroman, Marco Estrada and Sam Gaviglio), but they intend to recall Ryan Borucki from Triple-A Buffalo when a fifth starter is needed July 24 against the Twins. Garcia was dropped from the rotation after reaching the sixth inning just three times in 13 starts, posting a 6.16 ERA in those outings.