Garcia threw six innings Thursday, yielding one run on three walks and four hits while striking out six in a 5-4 win over the Orioles.

It wasn't the prettiest stat line but it gets the job done. Toronto couldn't give him much run support until a ninth-inning rally so he wouldn't factor in to the decision in this one. The 31-year-old lefty lowered his season ERA to 5.57 alongside a 50:24 K:BB ratio in 53.1 innings. Garcia will take the mound early next week in Tampa Bay.