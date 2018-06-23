Garcia was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a tender shoulder Saturday, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Garcia's poor performances thus far this season (a 6.16 ERA in 13 starts) had reportedly left his rotation spot in jeopardy. He'll end up heading to the disabled list rather than to the bullpen, though it's possible he ends up in the pen once he recovers. Sam Gaviglio will take his spot in the rotation, while Tim Mayza was recalled to take his spot on the roster.