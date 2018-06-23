Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Out with tender shoulder
Garcia was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a tender shoulder Saturday, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Garcia's poor performances thus far this season (a 6.16 ERA in 13 starts) had reportedly left his rotation spot in jeopardy. He'll end up heading to the disabled list rather than to the bullpen, though it's possible he ends up in the pen once he recovers. Sam Gaviglio will take his spot in the rotation, while Tim Mayza was recalled to take his spot on the roster.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Rotation spot in limbo•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Chased early Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Tagged for four runs Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Notches quality start•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Handed loss Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Efficient, stingy through seven frames•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...