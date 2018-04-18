Garcia (2-0) picked up the win after allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk across five innings Tuesday against the Royals. He struck out five.

It wasn't Garcia's sharpest outing, but he was able to come away with the win thanks to a three-run fifth inning from the Blue Jays that gave the team the lead before the bullpen took over in the sixth. While the 31-year-old owns a solid 3.86 ERA and 17:5 K:BB through three starts (16.1 innings) this season, he's allowed four homers, including a pair of solo shots Tuesday. Garcia will have to limit the long ball better -- as his career 0.83 HR/9 suggest he's more than capable of doing -- if he wants to keep his ERA close to where it is. His next start, which will be his second of the week, will come in a tough matchup against the Yankees on Sunday.