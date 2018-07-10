Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Rehab start Thursday
Garcia (shoulder) will make a rehab start with High-A Dunedin on Thursday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
This will be his first rehab start since landing on the disabled list in late June with a tender shoulder, but he has been playing catch off flat ground recently. Garcia is on track to return shortly after the All-Star break.
