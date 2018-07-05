Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Resumes playing catch
Garcia (shoulder) resumed throwing off flat ground this week, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Garcia has yet to progress to mound work and likely won't have a defined timeline for a return until he does so. With the All-Star break about a week and a half away, it seems likely that the Blue Jays will take things slowly with the lefty rather than rushing him back from the 10-day disabled list before the first half concludes. Sam Gaviglio will likely continue to stick in the rotation for the duration of Garcia's absence.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Out with tender shoulder•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Rotation spot in limbo•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Chased early Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Tagged for four runs Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Notches quality start•
-
Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Handed loss Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.