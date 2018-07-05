Garcia (shoulder) resumed throwing off flat ground this week, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Garcia has yet to progress to mound work and likely won't have a defined timeline for a return until he does so. With the All-Star break about a week and a half away, it seems likely that the Blue Jays will take things slowly with the lefty rather than rushing him back from the 10-day disabled list before the first half concludes. Sam Gaviglio will likely continue to stick in the rotation for the duration of Garcia's absence.

