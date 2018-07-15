Garcia (shoulder) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Garcia made his only rehab start Thursday since landing on the disabled list in late June with a tender shoulder and seemed on track for a return after the All-Star break, but instead he will join the Toronto bullpen for the first half's finale. Considering he threw only 15 pitches in the rehab appearance, the 32-year-old still has some work to do if he is to be available as a starter following the break.

