Garcia may be moved to the bullpen instead of starting Sunday's game against the Angels, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Manager John Gibbons said Thursday he's uncertain about his starter for Sunday, stating that Sam Gaviglio could get the nod over Garcia, who was shelled for five runs in three innings in his last start against the Braves. Garcia owns a 6.16 ERA to go with a 1.61 WHIP over a 13-start sample this season, so a move to the bullpen would not be overly surprising. His status for Sunday's start will be sorted out in the coming days.