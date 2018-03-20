Garcia was named the Blue Jays' fifth starter Tuesday and is scheduled to make his regular-season debut April 2 against the White Sox, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Garcia's standing in the rotation was never in question after he inked a one-year, $8 million contract with the Blue Jays in mid-February, but it wasn't clear if he would open the season as the No. 4 or 5 starter. Though Marcus Stroman (shoulder) won't be available to take the hill for the opener, he'll be ready to go by the Blue Jays' fourth game, so Garcia won't be moved up a day in the pitching schedule. The veteran lefty has been excellent through his first three outings of the Grapefruit League season, giving up two runs on seven hits and a walk over nine frames while striking out six.