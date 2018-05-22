Garcia (shoulder) will be reevaluated after throwing a side session later this week, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Garcia has already jumped back into a throwing progression after landing on the disabled list last week with shoulder inflammation. He remains without a timetable for his return at this point, but things will hopefully clear up following his side session. In the meantime, Sam Gaviglio is expected to continue to fill in for Garcia in the rotation.