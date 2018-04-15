Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Start pushed to Monday
Garcia's scheduled start Sunday has been postponed. He will start Monday against the Royals.
Garcia was supposed to start Saturday, but poor weather in Cleveland has pushed him back twice. He will have had seven days off in between starts, and will oppose Danny Duffy in the first of his two scheduled starts next week.
